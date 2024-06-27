Another member of Wigan Athletic's FA Cup-winning squad calls it quits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Athletic FA Cup winner Roger Espinoza has announced his retirement at the age of 37.

The former Honduras international, who was raised in Denver, Colorado, played 14 of his 16 seasons with Sporting Kansas City in Major League Soccer.

Espinoza also won 52 caps for Honduras 2009 and 2017, playing in two World Cups, two CONCACAF Gold Cups and the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Roger Espinoza with team-mate Shaun Maloney during his time with Latics

But the crowning glory of his career was during his two-year stay with Latics, and the famous triumph over Manchester City at Wembley in May, 2013.

Espinoza had only joined Latics midway through that campaign, but quickly forced his way into the side, and showed his versatility by filling in at left wing-back in the final following injuries to Maynor Figueroa and Jean Beausejour.

His retirement was announced by the American club, whom he joined after leaving college in Ohio.

"Espinoza helped Sporting to three Lamar Hunt US Open Cup titles and 10 appearances in the MLS Cup play-offs as one of the most accomplished players in club history and one of the longest-serving midfielders in Major League Soccer," read a club statement.

"A fan favourite at Children’s Mercy Park and a beloved member of the Kansas City community, Espinoza spent two separate stints at Sporting from 2008-2012 and 2015-2023.

"He ranks second in club history with 399 appearances in all competitions while placing third in starts (330) and minutes (29,162), fifth in assists (49) and 10th in total goal contributions (63).

"Espinoza, who scored 14 goals for Kansas City, is Sporting’s all-time leader with 21 games played in the US Open Cup—a prestigious domestic tournament he helped the team win in 2012, 2015 and 2017—and sits third on club charts with 21 play-off appearances.

"Known for fierce competitiveness, tireless work rate and strong leadership on and off the field, Espinoza finished his Kansas City tenure with 338 regular season matches played. Over the course of 14 MLS seasons, he consistently ranked among league leaders in duels won and tackles won while helping Sporting to 150 MLS victories, second most in team history."

