Shaun Maloney reveals short timescale for Stephen Crainey replacement at Wigan Athletic

Shaun Maloney says Wigan Athletic are hoping to appoint a replacement first-team coach following the departure of Stephen Crainey before the weekend.

Crainey stunned Latics by expressing a desire to leave for Bolton, and the opportunity to re-join his ex-Blackpool team-mate Ian Evatt.

Latics insisted on a compensation package, but are now having to look for a new key staff member during the first week of pre-season.

Shaun Maloney has been balancing the return to pre-season training at Christopher Park with having to find a new first-team coach

"It happened really last minute to be honest," explained Maloney, who was a playing colleague of Crainey with Celtic and Scotland, as well as with Latics during the 2013-14 campaign.

"All of the staff were due back in on the Monday before the players, and out of the blue we got an email from Bolton that afternoon. Yeah...these things happen in football…

"I've known Stephen a long time, from when we were 16, he was maybe a year older, we came through the Academy at Celtic.

"Then when I arrived as manager, I was really fortunate he was here in the Academy, and I really appreciate the work he did last year with us in the first team.

"I understand why he went, and he wanted the offer, again we couldn't compete with the finances Bolton were offering. But he's joined our biggest rivals so, on that side, we'll definitely be crossing paths again next season.

"Of course I'm disappointed, but I also understand it...he has a family as well, and we can't compete with some other clubs in terms of finances.

"It's really difficult, because I know Stephen really liked it here...he had a history here as a player, and whenever we played big games here - such as Bolton - he was really enthusiastic and aggressive about our club. I have no ill-feeling towards him whatsoever."

Maloney also provided a positive timescale regarding a possible replacement.

"We have to try to fill that as soon as possible," he added. "With it happening so late, that's what makes it so not ideal, so we'll have to move on that.

"But I'll also be specific, and I don't want to rush it and jump in. There's two routes we can go down...we can either go down the experienced route, or I can give a young coach the opportunity.

"Stephen was a really young coach, who had picked up a lot of experience in such a short space of time. We'll have a young squad next year, even younger than this year, and we need to help them as much as we can.

"I hope the club can get that done in the next 24-48 hours."

Latics had confirmed Crainey’s departure on Tuesday afternoon.

A club statement read: "Wigan Athletic can confirm Stephen Crainey has left the football club to take up an assistant manager role at Bolton Wanderers after a compensation package was agreed between the two clubs.

“Crainey returned to the Brick Community Stadium in November 2022, being appointed as the club’s lead professional phase coach after four years with Fleetwood Town.