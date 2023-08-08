The 20-year-old right-back, who went on the recent pre-season tour of Hungary with the rest of the first-team squad, has signed a 12-month contract extension.

After battling injuries last term, Lloyd is expected to kick on and challenge for a senior role.

“Kieran has been with the football club for a number of years now and had a difficult year last season due to injury while being captain of the Under-21s," said Rioch, the long-standing Academy chief.

“He is a positive-thinking full-back with a lot of good attacking qualities, and his attitude in training and matches is always second to none.

“We’re delighted Kieran has signed a new contract with us, and I wish him all the success at our football club over the next 12 months."

Lloyd joined Latics in January 2019 from Liverpool and, during his two-year scholarship, helped Latics Under-18s win successive Professional Development League North titles and become national champions.

After signing his first professional contract in June 2021, Lloyd made his senior bow two months later at Hull in the Carabao Cup first round.

Later that season, Lloyd also spent time on loan at AFC Fylde.

Latics lost both of their senior right-backs from last season’s squad, with Tendayi Darikwa and Ryan Nyambe moving on after seeing out their deals.