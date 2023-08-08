Callum McManaman career revival has left Wigan Athletic chief with a major regret

McManaman began training with the squad shortly after Maloney took charge in January - initially just to work on his fitness.

But his impact on the group impressed Maloney and the other players, and he played a key role in the Development Squad reaching the Central League final, where they lost on penalties to Blackpool.

Callum McManaman made an impressive third 'debut' for Latics at Derby

It was no surprise to see Academy product McManaman – who left for West Brom in January 2015, before returning for the 2018/19 campaign under Paul Cook – rewarded over the summer for his efforts with a one-year deal.

And his impressive showing on his third 'debut' against Derby on Saturday - before his tactical substitution just after the hour mark - was highlighted by the Latics boss.

"Cal was very good both with and without the ball," said Maloney.

"At that point, I think the momentum was going against us, Derby were really starting to get on top, and I had to change it.

"I had to strengthen the middle of the pitch, and Baba (Adeeko) did so well, he really gave us something in there.

"But Cal has earned this, he was really out of condition when he first came in, but he worked hard all summer and he's fully deserved this chance.

"He was probably unfortunate to be brought off on the hour, but he'll be starting the next game.

"It's a great story, but he's put in a lot of work to put himself in this position."

Maloney believes McManaman brings something to the squad that no-one else can.

"During the last few weeks of last season, he really kicked on physically, and started to do things in training, one-v-one in that final third, that we didn't have in the squad," explained the Latics chief.

"He worked extremely hard from February to May, and he then made the decision to carry that work on, when everybody else took their holidays.

"I've actually not seen Callum in as good a condition as this before, and it's my job to give him an environment where he can get one-v-one in the final third, and allow him to make a mistake.

"He's not going to go past his man every time, but he has looked so good.

"He knows he needs to keep pushing to keep his spot, and I think he's determined to do that."

Maloney even reckons he made a mistake in not registering McManaman as a player last term, when he might have made a difference in the ultimately unsuccessful fight against relegation.

"Sometimes it's a timing thing...in training last year, we had a few young players who were bursting forward who have come back even better now," the Scot added..

"Sometimes it's about giving those young lads time to train with the senior players and take their chance against more senior players.