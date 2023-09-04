News you can trust since 1853
Another Wigan Athletic starlet signs contract extension to secure future

Wigan Athletic have continued their policy of tying down their talented youngsters by extending the contact of goalkeeper Tom Watson.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 4th Sep 2023, 21:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 21:32 BST

The 19-year-old has impressed boss Shaun Maloney with his attitude as well as ability.

He only signed his last deal as recently as April, which was due to run until the end of this season.

Young goalkeeper Tom Watson has signed his second improved contract with Latics in the space of five monthsYoung goalkeeper Tom Watson has signed his second improved contract with Latics in the space of five months
But he has agreed a new two-year deal, during which time his sights will be set on challenging fellow Academy product Sam Tickle for a first-team spot.

“I am delighted Tom has signed a new contract with the football club," said boss Maloney.

"He’s been with us since a very young age, and he shows a great attitude every single day.

“He is a talented young goalkeeper with a great future ahead of him.

"I am looking forward to seeing how he develops with us, and wish him all the success as he enters the next stage of his journey here.”

Watson, who has been with Latics since the age of seven, helped the Under-18s win the Professional Development League North title and become the national champions during his first year as a scholar.

Last season, he spent time out on loan with Mossley, where he was runner-up for both Players' Player of the Season and Manager’s Player of the Season awards.

After returning to Wigan, he also gained some first-team experience over the summer, featuring in the pre-season fixture at Tranmere.

Watson joins the like of Joe Adams, Kieran Lloyd, Dylan Dwyer, Ethan Mitchell, Abdi Sharif, Youssef Chentouf, Joe Rodwell-Grant and James Carragher from the Academy in signing new deals in recent months.

