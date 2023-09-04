The 19-year-old only made his senior league debut on Boxing Day last season at Middlesbrough.

But a string of fine performances saw him TWICE pen improved contracts, and establish himself as one of the first names on the team sheet.

Charlie Hughes has taken his outstanding form from last season into this term

Hughes is one of 16 nominations for the award, in association with The Athletic, and voting is open until 5pm on Friday, September 29.

