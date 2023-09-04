News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic starlet shortlisted for prestigious honour

Wigan Athletic centre-back Charlie Hughes has been nominated for the Rising Star Award at this year's North West Football Awards.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read

The 19-year-old only made his senior league debut on Boxing Day last season at Middlesbrough.

But a string of fine performances saw him TWICE pen improved contracts, and establish himself as one of the first names on the team sheet.

Charlie Hughes has taken his outstanding form from last season into this termCharlie Hughes has taken his outstanding form from last season into this term
Hughes is one of 16 nominations for the award, in association with The Athletic, and voting is open until 5pm on Friday, September 29.

Click here to vote for the Latics defender.

The nominations for the Rising Star award are as follows: Chris Conn-Clarke (Altrincham), Dan Martin (Accrington Stanley), Adam Wharton (Blackburn Rovers), George Thomason (Bolton Wanderers), Jordan Beyer (Burnley), Dwight McNeil (Everton), Carl Johnston (Fleetwood Town), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Adam Mayor (Morecambe), Ethan Brierley (Rochdale), Elliot Watt (Salford City), Ryan Rydel (Stockport County), Ethan Bristow (Tranmere Rovers), Charlie Hughes (Wigan Athletic).

