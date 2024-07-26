Another Wigan Athletic winger will miss start of season after injury KO

By Paul Kendrick
Published 26th Jul 2024, 17:21 BST
Callum McManaman will miss the start of Wigan Athletic's season after suffering a heavy knock during last weekend's friendly at Chorley.

The 33-year-old - who recently signed a 12-month contract extension - had been flying in pre-season, according to manager Shaun Maloney.

But he joins new signing and fellow wideman Michael Olakigbe - who broke his leg on the training camping in Hungary - in being ruled out for the big kick-off.

Callum McManaman will miss the start of the season after picking up a heavy knock at Chorley last Friday
Callum McManaman will miss the start of the season after picking up a heavy knock at Chorley last Friday

"The knock Cal suffered at Chorley will put him back for four weeks unfortunately," reported Maloney.

"It wasn't just a light knock, and it's a real shame for him, because Cal's been excellent this pre-season.

"For the wingers and explosive players, some of the things we've done have been tough, but what he adds to the place can't be replicated elsewhere."

A third flanker, Jonny Smith, will also miss this weekend's home friendly against Blackburn Rovers through injury, although he will be back in training at the beginning of next week.

Maloney also confirmed this week's new arrivals Toby Sibbick, Joe Hugill and Silko Thomas will all feature this weekend.

"All three will play against Blackburn, 45 minutes in certain halves," he added.

