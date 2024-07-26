Wigan Athletic boss responds to Charlie Hughes exit talk amid Hull City interest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shaun Maloney has admitted he's having to contemplate life at Wigan Athletic without Charlie Hughes as the vultures start to circle.

But the Latics boss is also not yet resigned to losing his defensive starlet, despite the club having received a bid - believed to be from Hull City - for his services.

The matter is now with the board, with Maloney left to wait - with the rest of the club's supporters - and see what the future has in store.

Shaun Maloney is hoping his working relationship with Charlie Hughes is not about to come to an end

Was it a phone call Maloney has been dreading all summer?

"I don't know if it's the word 'dreaded' as much as 'expected'," he told Wigan Today. "Charlie over the last 18 months...I remember I came here on the back of a few very difficult results and performances, a few 4-1s…

"But I think it was my second game that he came in, and he never went back out. And watching how he has progressed...he's now an England Under-20 international...and he captained our side on more than a dozen occasions last season.

"I think the interest in him is expected, but let's see where it goes now."

Maloney says the matter has already gone 'upstairs', although he is happy to give whatever input is required.

"I think when it gets to this stage, it's with the board...Ben, Mike Danson, Lucas Danson and Gregor will make those decisions," he said.

"I'll generally stay on the football side of it with Charlie, and our relationship can stay the way it is. All the rest will go to board level, which it should... they'll ask my opinion, which of course I will give when asked.

"But the board has been really good, going back to last summer when they were incredibly good, and they've been excellent this year, and they'll deal with it now."

Is he resigned to losing a player who could well have been his club captain heading into the new season?

"I have to prepare for both scenarios, so let's wait and see which path it takes," Maloney added. "What I will say is that Charlie has been brilliant, he's continued to train, he played and was outstanding at Fylde.

"He's one of our captains and he's behaving every bit as well as you would expect."

And is he in line to feature against Blackburn Rovers at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.