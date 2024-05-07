Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful campaign at St Johnstone, who still have three games to go.

But they will have to negotiate them without Robinson, who has suffered cartilage damage, and is back in Wigan for scans.

Luke Robinson has returned to Wigan after suffering a knee injury during his loan spell at St Johnstone

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein has revealed Robinson has been playing through the pain barrier 'for most of the season'.

However, things came to a head when he tore cartilage in the joint during a recent training session at McDiarmid Park.

“Luke’s had a little bit of a cartilage problem for most of the season,” said Levein. “Every now and then a bit would get caught in the joint and it would flare up.

“We’d have to watch it for a wee while. But he’s got a proper tear. It was a really innocuous change in direction on the training ground last week.

“He’s away back to Wigan to get scanned. We won’t see him before the end of the season. So that’s a bit a blow.

“But injuries are part of the game and I tend to be more philosophical about those things."

With three games still to play, Levein says St Johnstone have to focus solely on who is available rather than who isn't.

“We’ve got to try and think about the people who can do a job for us now," he added in the Courier. “I feel for Luke but I need to focus on who is available for us now.”

Robinson had already returned to Wigan during his loan, when he was recalled on New Year’s Day.

After playing in the league draw at Barnsley and in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy penalty shoot-out defeat at Doncaster, Robinson was allowed to return to Scotland for the second half of the season.

But not before extending his Latics contract until the summer of 2025 - because Shaun Maloney has big plans for him here.

"I'm delighted Luke has committed his short-term future to the club," said Maloney at the time. "Luke had a good initial spell at St Johnstone, but we were keen to tie him down to a new deal here at Wigan Athletic, before allowing him to further his development back at a place where he has made a big impact already this season.

"It's important Luke continues to play regular football ahead of a return in the summer, (and) I want him to understand he'll be back in pre-season and fighting for a first-team spot here.

"He's been that good, and I genuinely want what's best for him...I really see Robbo challenging for the left-back spot at this club in the future.

"What I will say is that I hope he will be a Wigan Athletic player for a long period of time.