Michael Cheek celebrates scoring for Bromley in the Vanarama National League play-off final against Solihull Moors at Wembley last year

It's no secret Wigan Athletic are in desperate need of firepower this summer, with Ryan Lowe having already acknowledged they're looking for three attacking incomings ahead of the new season.

Christian Saydee has already arrived from Championship outfit Portsmouth on a three-year deal - a move that received a big thumbs up from Callum Lang, who joined him at Fratton Park in January 2024.

Wrexham forward Paul Mullin remains an active target, with the 30-year-old frontman having slipped down the pecking order following the signing of Ryan Hardie from Plymouth Argyle.

And Latics are also keeping tabs on Ross County striker Ronan Hale, who made his international debut for Northern Ireland last season after a hugely impressive campaign at club level.

Social media was also awash on Friday with the suggestion Latics were also eyeing up Bromley's Michael Cheek, following one report.

The 33-year-old was recently named the League Two player of the season at the EFL Awards after scoring 25 goals in 45 league outings for Bromley.

However, Wigan Today understands his name has never been mentioned among the Latics recruitment team, and fans will have to turn the other cheek as their side look for reinforcements.