Ex-Wigan Athletic, Celtic, Oldham Athletic, Doncaster Rovers, Chesterfield and Crewe Alexandra makes non-league switch
The 35-year-old midfielder has made the short move across the north west from Oldham Athletic, whom he helped to win promotion back to League One at the beginning of this month.
"I’m buzzing to get it done," he said. "It happened quite quickly, and I can’t wait to get started. I know some of the players already, I’ve seen the players the club has been bringing in, and I knew it was a good place to be.
"I’ve been really impressed when I’ve seen Radcliffe in the past, and there’s a good group here with the managers, people I know speak highly of them, and I want to work with people like that who want to do well. I want us to finish as high as we can in the league.”
Gardner, who hails from the north west, started his career at Celtic before returning to England and Crewe Alexandra.
After spells with Droylsden, Halifax Town and Chesterfield - including loans at Tranmere Rovers and Bury - Gardner joined Oldham for the first time in 2017.
He joined the 'real' Latics in 2020, shortly after the club was placed into administration, and he was one of the heroes that pulled off the greatest of Great Escapes that season.
After making the most appearances of any outfield player in the Latics squad that season, he moved on to Doncaster Rovers in the summer of 2021, and then back to Oldham the following summer.