The Dutch-born, 21-year-oldspent his junior days with Feyenoord, Manchester City, PSV Eindhoven and Marseille, before joining Hertha Berlin in 2017.

After joining Arsenal in January 2021, he forced his way into Tunisia's squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Rekik spent the first half of this term with Sparta Rotterdam in Holland, and will bolster the Latics backline for the run-in.

“It’s been a stressful day, but I can’t wait to meet the boys and get started,” he said. “It will be a difficult challenge, but we will try and do our best during the rest of the season.

“For myself, I want to get as much playing time as I can, and it’s up to me how I perform in the training sessions.

“For the Wigan fans, I’m here to fight. A big club like this should not be going down, so we will try and do our best.

“It’s not going to be easy but I’m ready for the challenge."

He can cover full-back and defensive midfield as well as centre-back, and becomes Latics’ fifth January capture in total.

Defender Steven Caulker and midfielders Miguel Azeez and Christ Tiehi joined during the final days of Kolo Toure’ reign.

Shaun Maloney made his first signing on Monday in the form of defender Martin Kelly, on loan from West Brom.