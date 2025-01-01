Josh Robinson puts pen to paper with Latics

Defender Josh Robinson signalled his intention to 'hit the ground running' at a 'very big club', after joining Wigan Athletic from Arsenal on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 20-year-old became Latics' first signing of the January transfer window within hours of its opening.

Boss Shaun Maloney was hoping to be a busy man on the recruitment front at the mid-season point, and he couldn't hide his joy at getting deal No.1 over the line so quickly.

“We have been monitoring Josh for quite some time, and I am thrilled that he is now a player for Wigan Athletic," said the Latics chief.

"Moving here was a significant decision for him, but Josh is both excited and motivated about our vision for the club in the coming seasons.

“He is an extremely dedicated defender who excels in one-on-one situations and possesses strengths in attacking areas as well. I look forward to working with Josh to help him and the club achieve our goals.”

Robinson - who can play centre-back and right-back - joined Arsenal at the age of 11 and signed his first professional contract in the summer of 2023.

The England Youth international made seven appearances in all competitions for Arsenal’s youth teams last season, including two in the UEFA Youth League.

He featured for Arsenal in the Vertu Trophy on three occasions, scoring in their victory at Leyton Orient, and being named in the matchday squad for the Gunners’ Champions League match against PSG in October.

“I am very excited to start my journey here," said Robinson. "It’s a very big club, and I am looking forward to seeing what the season holds. When a big club like Wigan comes in for you, you can't turn it down.

"It was obviously a big decision to make, because I've been at Arsenal for such a long time. I just want to hit the ground running, and hopefully do well for the football club.

"I know Wigan play really similar football to what I'm used to, and I really feel that will suit my strengths. I've played in teams who adopt possession-based football since a very early age, so that should help me settle in quickly.

"The manager seems a great guy to play for, and he was a big part of me wanting to come here. I also know a couple of the younger lads who are here and they said it was a great club, so why not take the leap of faith and see how we go!”

Another man delighted to get the deal over the line is sporting director Gregor Rioch, who had been challenged by Maloney to get as much of Latics' January work 'done' as quickly as possible.

"I am really pleased we have been able to bring Josh to Wigan Athletic," said Rioch. "He is a talented defender, who we believe has great potential for the future.

"We have been working on this deal for some time and I want to thank Arsenal for their cooperation.”