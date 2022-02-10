Ashton Athletic gesture supports kids in Kenya!
Schoolchildren in Kenya are running around in Ashton Athletic replica kits thanks to a kind-hearted gesture.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 9:03 am
Updated
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 9:14 am
The North West Counties Football League outfit, who play at Brocstedes Park, are understandably proud of their efforts in spreading the 'Yellow' message all the way to Africa.
"Fantastic to see our Ashton Athletic kits being used by schools over in Kenya, " read a message from the Athletic Twitter feed.
"The lads love it we’ve been told.
"Thanks to Andy Moseley for facilitating.
"Let’s hope they come and see us one day!"
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20