Ashton Athletic gesture supports kids in Kenya!

The North West Counties Football League outfit, who play at Brocstedes Park, are understandably proud of their efforts in spreading the 'Yellow' message all the way to Africa.

"Fantastic to see our Ashton Athletic kits being used by schools over in Kenya, " read a message from the Athletic Twitter feed.

"The lads love it we’ve been told.

The Kenyan kids show off their new yellow kit!

"Thanks to Andy Moseley for facilitating.

"Let’s hope they come and see us one day!"