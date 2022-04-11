Ashton Athletic left 'devastated' after player death

Sam Harding, 20, was killed in a crash at a 'car meet' in Warrington on Sunday night.

A 21-year-old man from Morley, Leeds, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Harding (Pic: Ashton Athletic FC)

"Ashton Athletic are devastated to hear the news of the passing of 2021-22 first-team player Sam Harding," read a club statement.

"Sam was only at our club for one season and was a huge factor in our improved form since his arrival.

"He was a quiet, well-mannered young man and he will be sorely missed by everyone at the club.

"All our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this terrible time. RIP Sam."

Cheshire police are appealing for witnesses and video footage of the incident, with a 'large number' of people understood to be present.

In a tribute released by Cheshire Police, Sam's family said: "Our beautiful son was tragically taken away from us on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

"A much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to many.

"We will never ever forget you Sam and will love you forever.

"Rest in peace sweet angel, love Mum, Dad and Amy xx."

Sgt Simon Degg, from Cheshire Police's Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, told the Manchester Evening News: "Enquiries in relation to this incident are in the early stages and we are committed to doing everything we can to establish what has taken place.

"We know there were a large number of people present at the 'car meet' and as part of our investigation we are keen to hear from witnesses of the collision.

"The same goes for anyone with any video footage from the event – both of the collision itself and before and after the incident.