Callum Lang on away-day buzz with Wigan Athletic

The 23-year-old scored his 16th and 17th goals of the campaign at Sincil Bank as Latics moved three points clear at the top of League One with two games in hand.

His second goal came in front of the 1,270 Latics fans who made the trip to Lincolnshire, sparkling glorious scenes and limbs galore.

Callum Lang celebrates his second goal

And he admits moments like that give him a massive buzz.

"Everyone knows how much I enjoy the away days, and the only thing is making sure you don't get too carried away," he said.

"When you're shooting towards your own fans, as we were in the second half, you do come out more excited, to be fair.

"You just want to nick a goal and get straight in there!

"There's still a lot of work to be done, but we've got another away day on Tuesday at Burton, and we're all looking forward to that."

Lang put Latics ahead inside eight minutes and, only for Lincoln to quickly level through Anthony Scully.

Will Keane nosed Latics back in front midway through the first half, before Lang sealed the win 18 minutes from time.

"We came out fast, we knew looking at their stats they'd come out quick, and we needed to match that," he added.

"Thankfully we were able to get off to a perfect start, and I thought we were a bit unlucky to concede an equaliser.

"They're a good side and they're always going to get chances, but it was frustrating the way their goal came about.