Athletic secure Premier status
Ashton Athletic have secured their North West Counties Premier League status with four matches to spare thanks to a thumping 5-1 victory at Padiham.
Joe White headed the Yellows in front from Lewis Boyd's corner, before Tom Carr doubled the lead after good work from Josh Nicholson.
Padiham pulled a goal back before the break from the penalty spot, only for an own goal to restore Athletic's two-goal advantage.
And a brace from Tom Carr put the icing on the cake.
Neighbours Ashton Town went down 2-1 at Steeton in Division One.
Town took the lead on 15 minutes through Declan Hill, before the home side levelled just after the half-hour mark through Tobias Jeffrey.
Town were reduced to 10 men when Ethan Van-Aston was sent off, with Andrew Briggs also dismissed for Steeton.
And Steeton grabbed a late winner through Jordan Townend six minutes from time.
Billinge's game at Whaley Bridge was called off due to the weather.