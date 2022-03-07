Joe White headed the Yellows in front from Lewis Boyd's corner, before Tom Carr doubled the lead after good work from Josh Nicholson.

Padiham pulled a goal back before the break from the penalty spot, only for an own goal to restore Athletic's two-goal advantage.

And a brace from Tom Carr put the icing on the cake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashton Athletic had a big win at Padiham

Neighbours Ashton Town went down 2-1 at Steeton in Division One.

Town took the lead on 15 minutes through Declan Hill, before the home side levelled just after the half-hour mark through Tobias Jeffrey.

Town were reduced to 10 men when Ethan Van-Aston was sent off, with Andrew Briggs also dismissed for Steeton.

And Steeton grabbed a late winner through Jordan Townend six minutes from time.