Wigan Athletic boss reacts to Wimbledon victory

Latics had to work hard for their victory, which was secured by Will Keane’s 18th goal of the season on 21 minutes.

Stephen Humphrys also hit the bar, but the visitors came back into it after the break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Latics players celebrate Will Keane's goal against Wimbledon

And Latics had to dig in during a frantic finale after they were reduced to 10 men, when Max Power went off injured after all three substitutions had been made.

"I think before the game, if anyone had thought it was going to be easy, they wouldn't have known about the competitiveness of the league,” said Richardson.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game, they're a good side and they're coached very well.

"But it's a very pleasing outcome - a clean sheet, three points, and we've had a few lads come in, who have been ticking over, waiting for their chance.

"We had to make four changes, and it did tell in some parts, but I thought the lads were thorough in their work.

"If I had to be critical, we did have chances to put the game to bed and take control.

"But I have to congratulate the lads in and out of possession, and we are more than pleased with the win.”

Among Latics’ best players on the day were Joe Bennett and Tom Bayliss, who came on early for Glen Rea and got the assist for Keane’s winner.

"I've been in football a long time, and I've never seen anything won with 11 players,” acknowledged the Latics boss.

"It's a good squad that gets you where you want to be - that goes without saying.

"I'll never individualise our players, because they're all important to what we're trying to do.

"And all the lads who stepped out onto the pitch today, we got every last breath out of them.