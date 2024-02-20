Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Irish defensive midfielder has committed his future to Latics after signing a new contract at the DW stadium.

Speaking to the club about the new contract, Adeeko said: “I am very delighted to extend my stay here. I cannot wait to see what the future holds.

Baba Adeeko has signed a new three-year deal with Wigan Athletic

“It’s what I’ve been working hard towards. This pre-season - I knew it was my chance to try and get a space in the first team. I haven’t looked back since.

“I’ve really tried to kick on, and keep working hard, and keep trying to develop myself as a player.”

The 20-year-old featured in 36 matches across all competitions for Wigan Athletic last season and has become nearly indispensable to first-team manager Shaun Maloney.

“Baba's long-term contract is an extremely positive statement from the football club,” boss Maloney added.

“He has made his first-team breakthrough this season and has been a really important player for us both in and out of possession.

"He is a young player with fantastic potential, and I’m convinced if he continues to work hard, he will have a successful career with us here at Wigan Athletic.”

Adeeko is a graduate of the Heatable Wigan Athletic Academy, having joined as an under-13s from his Irish hometown club Mervue United.

After aiding the under-18s side to back-to-back Professional Development League North titles in 2019/20 and 2020/21, the youngster made his professional debut against Sunderland AFC in the following season.

Later that season, Adeeko earned his League One debut as a second-half substitute against Derby County, leading to his first start 10 days later against Carlisle United, where he assisted Charlie Wyke’s opening goal.

After gaining the opportunity in the first team, the midfielder embraced it and earned himself 30 League One appearances, making himself a vital part of the Latics midfield.