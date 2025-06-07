Glenn Whelan has been joined on Ryan Lowe's backroom staff by new arrivals (clockwise from top right) Joe Riley, Tony Warner and Nicky Adams

Ryan Lowe has made the first major moves of his Wigan Athletic tenure by making sweeping changes to his backroom staff.

The 46-year-old has elected to retain the services of Glenn Whelan, who was appointed as assistant to Shaun Maloney in September 2024, and stayed on to support Lowe following the Scot's departure in March this year.

Lowe has been suitably impressed by Whelan to keep him as his No.2 moving forwards.

There are also a couple of new faces coming in, with Nicky Adams - who played with, and under, Lowe at Bury a decade ago, and recently retired from playing at the age of 38, joining as first-team coach.

The club has a new goalkeeping coach in the form of Tony Warner, who replaces Andy Longeran, who has moved on after 12 months in the role.

And Joe Riley - another former Bury team-mate of the manager - has joined Latics from Fleetwood Town as the club's new chief scout.

Riley's arrival signals the departure of Stephen Gormal, who had been working as Latics' head of recruitment.

Frankie Bunn (senior professional development phase coach) and Chris Brown (lead professional development phase coach) - who had been assisting Lowe since his appointment - will revert to their roles in the Academy.

Graham Barrow will continue to serve as club ambassador as well as being a regular face around the first team environment.

"Firstly, I would like to congratulate Glenn Whelan, who has been promoted to the role of assistant manager," said Lowe. "I've been really impressed with what I've seen from Glenn since I arrived at the club in March, and I felt he was the best person for this particular role. While he's still at the start of his coaching career, Glenn is an outstanding coach with excellent knowledge of the game.

“I’m delighted to have made Nicky, Joe and Tony my first coaching appointments since joining the club. I have worked closely with Joe and Nicky as both a player and a head coach, and I know the qualities Tony will bring to our talented goalkeeping department. Those, alongside our existing staff, will have a huge impact both on and off the field at our football club.

"They all bring a wealth of EFL experience, and I hope they can make positive contributions from day dot to help us work towards a successful season next term. They have already bought into the football club's vision, and they'll join us in our journey to bring the good times back to Wigan Athletic.

"I would like to place on record my appreciation for the efforts of Stephen Gormal, Frankie Bunn, and Chris Brown. Stephen leaves with our best wishes, while I will always be thankful for the contributions of Frankie and Chris, who return to their roles in the Academy after helping myself and the team in the interim."

The Latics squad will return for pre-season training at the end of this month, ahead of their opening friendly at Chorley on Saturday, July 5.