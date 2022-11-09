Latics are crawling their way to the month-long gap in the schedule, with Tuesday night's defeat at Coventry their eighth in the last 10 matches.

That's seen the side drop from the fringes of the play-off picture to second-bottom of the table approaching the midway point, ahead of Saturday's massive six-pointer against fourth-bottom Blackpool at the DW Stadium.

NnBb Chairman Talal Al Hammad insists 'better direction' for Latics is on the way

Talal, who recently confirmed a new three-year contract for boss Leam Richardson, has acknowledged the situation is currently 'difficult'.

But he also reiterated the club remains his 'top priority' - and says moves are already afoot to get things back on track.

"It is without doubt that the team is currently going through a difficult time," he said. "However, we overcame challenging times previously and I do not doubt that we can bounce back.

"We will devote our time and energy during the upcoming break to make certain that the club has better direction to overcome the current obstacles.

"Thank you for your continuous support and endless love for this club and I assure you that Wigan Athletic is my top priority.

"Presently, support is required and now is when it actually matters the most. Up The Tics."