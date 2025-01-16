Ollie Norburn in action for Blackpool against Birmingham City in the FA Cup last month

Wigan Athletic have set their sights on Blackpool midfielder Ollie Norburn after Shaun Maloney confirmed he's looking for engine room reinforcements 'with a bit more seniority'.

The Latics boss has seen his options in the middle of the park decimated in the last month or so.

Matt Smith and Baba Adeeko suffered significant hamstring injuries in the successive festive fixtures at Rotherham and Wrexham respectively.

They joined Tyrese Francois - who damaged an ankle at Barnsley in November - on the long-term injury list.

Latics' midfield misery has continued since the turn of the year, with Steven Sessegnon - who has played mostly as a full-back, but can also cover midfield - ruled out until February with a knee injury picked up against Birmingham on January 4.

And now youngster Kai Payne - who was last month recalled from a loan spell at Oldham Athletic to challenge for a first-team spot - has been ruled out for up to two months with knee ligament damage sustained in an innocuous clash at the training ground.

That puts even more onus on Academy products Scott Smith and Jensen Weir, who have been holding the forte in recent matches.

"We might need to bring in one more in that area, someone with a bit more seniority," mused boss Maloney.

"Kai unfortunately picked up an injury at the beginning of the week, and he's going to be out for six to eight weeks, so that's really bad luck. It was such a shame the way it happened...just a tackle in training that opened up that medial ligament...which was the last thing we needed.

"Sess will also be out for two or three weeks...he suffered a knee injury in the last game (against Birmingham City), which is not great. That leaves us really low in that midfield position, but that's football.

"Toby Sibbick can play there, as he did at Hearts, and Harry McHugh came on at Mansfield and showed what he can do. It wasn't a long time he was on the pitch, but he had a massive moment with the block that he made, which should give him massive confidence."

Maloney has at least added Jon Mellish from Carlisle United this month, who can cover midfield as well as the left-hand side of the defence.

And the Latics chief was buoyed by Luke Robinson's display at left-back at Mansfield in midweek, with the door now open for the Scotland Under-21 international to stake his claim in the absence of Sessegnon and long-term absentee Luke Chambers, who is on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

"It was a really good performance from Robbo," added Maloney. "In that left-back position, we need competition. We're still praying Chambo comes back to us, but we don't know for sure about that one yet."

Latics have already tested the water this month with an opening bid for Fleetwood Town midfielder Brendan Wiredu, although it wasn’t enough to interest the League Two outfit.

While they remain keen on Wiredu, Latics may be prepared to wait until summer to go back for a second effort.

In the meantime, 32-year-old Norburn has been identified as someone who could come in now and make a difference.

The vastly-experienced player, who hails from Bolton, joined Blackpool in 2023 from Peterborough, for whom he’d worn the captain’s armband in the Championship.

However, he hasn’t started in the league for the Seasiders since November 26.