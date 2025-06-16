Ollie Norburn spent the second half of 2024/25 with Latics

Ollie Norburn says he turned down offers from League One before opting to drop down into League Two with Notts County following his departure from Wigan Athletic.

The 32-year-old midfielder spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan with Latics from Blackpool.

With his contract at Blackpool up this summer, he had plenty of interest from various clubs, before deciding to put pen to paper with the Magpies.

“It was a call that came out of the blue," said Norburn, who has spent the last eight years in the Championship and League One. "But with me already being aware of Notts’ project, and having enjoyed watching them play in recent seasons, it was something I wanted to hear more about.

“After speaking to (head of football) Roberto Gagliardi and learning more about the club’s plans, including the new training ground, it ticked so many boxes and really excited me.

“There were options to stay in League One, and to be closer to home in the north-west, so it’s not a decision I’ve taken lightly.

"But the project in place here and the positive energy was something I wanted to be part of.

“I’d like to thank Roberto and the owners for the opportunity and I look forward to giving everything I’ve got towards making this a successful season and helping the club get to where it wants to be.

“The fanbase is another big pulling factor in me coming here. I know the Notts fans turn up in their numbers home and away and it’ll be good to put smiles on their faces with hopefully a positive season to come.

“In this league, you’ve got to be able to mix it. It can’t always be pretty. The last few clubs I’ve played for have looked to control games with the ball.

"But you have to make sure you look after the basics, like winning tackles and second balls, especially when conditions get tough in the middle of the season.

“That comes with experience and know-how – and I’ll be looking to add that to the group, as well as being a leader who brings out the best in those around me.”

Norburn has signed a 12-month contract at Meadow Lane, with the option of an extra year.

“I’ve been an admirer of Oliver’s for many years having tried to sign him for Portsmouth in 2021," said Gagliardi. “He was instead able to secure a move to the Championship with Peterborough and he performed to a very high standard, with only an injury preventing them from selling him for a significant fee a year later.

“As well as being effective in and out of possession, Ollie’s a natural leader who’s been captain everywhere he’s played. He’s very street-smart in terms of game management and has played more than 200 games in the EFL.

“We need players of Ollie’s character, experience and quality in key areas of the pitch if we’re to achieve our short-term objectives and we know he’s going to be a hugely influential figure for us.”

Norburn is currently recovering from a calf injury sustained during the derby against Bolton Wanderers on April 1 that ended his season.

Latics boss Ryan Lowe had said he was welcome to remain with Latics over the summer for treatment.