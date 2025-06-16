Michael Jacobs has returned to where it all started at Northampton

Former Wigan Athletic star Michael Jacobs has secured a return to League One by returning to where it all started at Northampton Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old was without a club after seeing out his contract with League Two outfit Chesterfield.

And he has moved up a division by joining his first professional club on a 12-month deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rothwell-born Jacobs won two League One titles with Latics under Gary Caldwell and Paul Cook between 2015 and 2020.

"It feels amazing to be back,” said Jacobs. “Obviously I joined the club at a young age and came through the academy here and then went on to play for the first-team. To get the chance to come back, it's something that's been in the pipeline for a while.

"I had a conversation with the staff, they brought me in and asked if I would be interested in coming back to the club and that was something that really appealed to be. As soon as it was mentioned I wanted to get it done and I'm just really happy to be here again.

"It felt a bit surreal walking back through the door and seeing some familiar faces. I had initial conversations with Sammo and Col and it felt a bit weird to be honest because time flies and it doesn't feel that long since I left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The new stand looks amazing and the club’s in a really good place. I came back a couple of times last season to watch from the stands but it’s great to be back as a player. This is a great club with great people and I only live around the corner so I'm delighted to be here.”

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan added: “We can't wait for Michael to join us. We think he can be very good for us, not only in his own right but as a player who the other lads in the squad can learn from and we certainly feel they will benefit from his presence and his experience.

"He knows the club and a number of the staff know Michael well and we feel he is a good fit for us. We are looking for a balance and a blend within the squad and we are delighted to welcome Michael back to Sixfields."