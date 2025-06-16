Two-time Wigan Athletic title-winner joins Northampton Town
The 33-year-old was without a club after seeing out his contract with League Two outfit Chesterfield.
And he has moved up a division by joining his first professional club on a 12-month deal.
Rothwell-born Jacobs won two League One titles with Latics under Gary Caldwell and Paul Cook between 2015 and 2020.
"It feels amazing to be back,” said Jacobs. “Obviously I joined the club at a young age and came through the academy here and then went on to play for the first-team. To get the chance to come back, it's something that's been in the pipeline for a while.
"I had a conversation with the staff, they brought me in and asked if I would be interested in coming back to the club and that was something that really appealed to be. As soon as it was mentioned I wanted to get it done and I'm just really happy to be here again.
"It felt a bit surreal walking back through the door and seeing some familiar faces. I had initial conversations with Sammo and Col and it felt a bit weird to be honest because time flies and it doesn't feel that long since I left.
"The new stand looks amazing and the club’s in a really good place. I came back a couple of times last season to watch from the stands but it’s great to be back as a player. This is a great club with great people and I only live around the corner so I'm delighted to be here.”
Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan added: “We can't wait for Michael to join us. We think he can be very good for us, not only in his own right but as a player who the other lads in the squad can learn from and we certainly feel they will benefit from his presence and his experience.
"He knows the club and a number of the staff know Michael well and we feel he is a good fit for us. We are looking for a balance and a blend within the squad and we are delighted to welcome Michael back to Sixfields."