Blackpool punished after Wigan Athletic star James McClean subjected to sectarian abuse

The Seasiders were also issued with a warning, and said in a statement on their official website that any repeat could lead to increased financial penalties and even forced to play matches behind closed doors.

In the written reasons explaining its decision, the Independent Regulatory Commission examining the case said McClean had reported abuse from one individual in the crowd to assistant referee Steve Meredith in the eighth minute of the match on April 15.

James McClean was the victim of sectarian abuse during Latics' trip to Blackpool in April

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the delay, as referee Thomas Bramall reported the incident to Blackpool’s tunnel steward, a large section of the home crowd engaged in a further, 'prolonged' sectarian chant, the written reasons stated.

Bramall spoke to McClean and Latics boss Shaun Maloney at half-time, along with the Blackpool safety officer and club secretary, ‘who claimed the individual responsible had been identified but could not be located, because they suspected he had changed his attire’.

Blackpool said in their statement they would treat this matter 'with the utmost severity' and added their intention to 'develop existing initiatives to become a more inclusive and proactive club, both at home and away fixtures'.

The written reasons highlighted 'shortcomings' in Blackpool’s handling of the matter, including the 'serious' failure to make any announcements over the public address system at Bloomfield Road, or the 'startling omission' of a statement immediately after the match condemning the abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Commission also expressed their 'surprise' at Blackpool's prior categorisation of the fixture - a six-pointer local derby between two clubs battling to avoid relegation - as 'low risk', given the Lancashire Constabulary had categorised it as a '6 medium risk fixture'.

It was also questioned why - with such a long history of previous instances of abuse against McClean - the issue had not been flagged up as a possible area for concern.

"As a Commission we were surprised that the possibility of discriminatory abuse directed at Mr McClean was not at least raised as a possibility in any pre-match briefing or discussion, let alone any comment on how it would be dealt with," the Commission reported.

"As a matter of course, when preparing for the visit of a club, we would expect any hosting club to consider who the opponent is to be and what particular factors and issues may arise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It seems to the Commission that the manner in which the chant was sung by so many supporters, so quickly, suggests that it was not a chant which was unknown to the supporters."

The Commission also dismissed Blackpool's highlighting McClean pointing to a ‘Free Derry’ tattoo on his leg as an ‘antagonising’ factor in the incident.

"In mitigation, Blackpool state 'While the club does not in any way wish to excuse its supporters’ behaviour towards Mr McClean and condemns the chanting which was directed at him, it contends that Mr McClean’s behaviour antagonised the club’s supporters who were increasingly frustrated with the stoppage of play while Mr McClean waited to take the corner,” the Commission reported.

"We think the first part of this statement is the more important. Any actions on the part of Mr McClean do not, in our view, provide any meaningful excuse for the behaviour of the supporters or Blackpool’s failure to ensure its supporters conducted themselves appropriately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We note that at least one supporter had come prepared with a Northern Ireland flag, which seems to have disappeared as soon as the incident was over and we have no evidence to suggest that Mr McClean instigated the incident (although we do not think that it is being suggested that he did).

"Furthermore, we very much doubt that all the supporters who joined in the chant saw any reference to a tattoo, or, if they did, that they understood it."