Wigan Athletic suffer double injury blow as forwards ruled out of big kick-off

Northern Ireland winger Jones was hoping to make an impression on his return to Wigan, having spent the majority of his two years at the DW out on loan.

Former Burton Albion winger Smith only joined Latics last month, but he's been cut down before he's had a chance to show what he can do.

Jonny Smith and Jordan Jones will both miss the start of the season with calf problems

Both players have calf injuries, with boss Shaun Maloney left to reflect on his rotten luck.

"It's really disappointing news for the players," he said.

"Both Jordan and Jonny picked up knocks before we went away to Hungary.

"And it's going to take longer than we hoped for both of them to get back.

"Neither will be available for the start of the season, and it's a real shame for both of them.

"I've known Jordan as a player for quite a few years...I've seen him at his best, and he's also had some quite difficult moments.

"But actually I wanted to give him a clean slate, because he's a different type of winger to what we have.

"It's also a huge shame for Jonny as well.

"We signed Jonny because I thought he was very undervalued in the league.

"I really like what he can do but, again, it's three or four weeks we'll have to wait to see him.

"They need to keep working hard now, and know that, when they do get back, they will have big impacts this season.

"For the start of the season, we'll be relying very heavily on Callum McManaman and Stephen Humphrys in that position.

"But we also have some younger players that have really stepped up a level since last season, and I'm quietly confident they can make it as hard as possible when the other two do come back."