Bolton Wanderers boss fuming with Wigan Athletic red card 'let-off'

McClean had given the Latics a seventh-minute lead when he received a soft yellow card for a foul on Oladapo Afolayan.

There appeared more contact when the paid clashed again just before half-time, but this time referee Samuel Barrott didn't brandish a second yellow.

Latics skipper Tendayi Darikwa has words with Bolton boss Ian Evatt just before the second half

And although Wanderers fought back into the game in the second half, eventually levelling through Jon Dadi Bodvarsson eight minutes from time, Evatt was fuming after the game.

“I don’t see how it isn’t a yellow card," he said. “The whole stadium knew it.

"Dapo got there first and played the ball around James, and Dapo was going in towards goal.

"The linesman said the ball went out of play, but it only did after three or four bounces, and Dapo not running after it because he had been brought to the floor.

“It was a really disappointing decision because that really does put things in our favour.

"But massive credit to our lads, we wrestled back the impetus after that first half an hour and we were outstanding.”

Evatt made a beeline for the official at half-time, and wasn't impressed with the explanation he received.

“His opinion was that it wasn’t his fault – that was the information he got from the linesman," Evatt added in the Bolton News.

“But the information was wrong. Everyone knew it was a yellow, and that’s that.”

Evatt accepted his side started poorly, and rode their luck - with Latics squandering several good chances - before the late leveller.

“First 25 minutes to half an hour, we weren’t good enough," he said.

“They got the ball and dominated us not through good play but more from our own mistakes. I thought we looked nervous.

“It was territory, set plays, them nicking second balls in midfield, and it felt like we were under pressure when really we weren’t, and we didn’t manage that spell well enough.

“We had said at half time we didn’t manage the game well enough or compete well enough in a derby match.