Wigan Athletic star Max Power 'disappointed' with Bolton Wanderers outcome

Latics had led through James McClean's seventh-minute goal, and squandered several good chances to gain a stranglehold on the game.

That came back to bite them on the backside when Jon Dadi Bodvarsson headed home the equaliser with eight minutes left.

Max Power shoots for goal against Bolton

Latics are now level on points with leaders Rotherham and a point clear of third-placed MK Dons - with a game in hand on both.

But Power believes the performance levels - for the majority - should have seen them winning the game.

"It's always hard to assess a game straight after, because you've not really had time to reflect on it," he said.

"But I thought we started the game at a great pace, a great tempo, and got the early goal.

"And we're really disappointed we've not made it two or three, and put the game to bed, because we've had some really good opportunities.

"We got the shape right, the press right, we looked good in and out of possession.

"I can't remember Ben (Amos) making too many saves, certainly not in the first half.

"There was one from distance in the second half, and then obviously the goal, but not much else.

"I thought we could have been a bit better in the second half.

"But Bolton are a good side, they carry threats across the park, and the changes they made - going more direct - worked for them.

"Are we disappointed we've not won the game? Yes, of course.

"But when you concede at that stage of the game, in the last 10 minutes, it's important you don't concede again and lose it.

"We'll take our point and we'll go again."

Power was involved in a flashpoint in the second half when, after Callum Lang had been penalised for a foul, the ex-Tranmere and Sunderland man was shoved to the ground by Bolton skipper Ricardo Santos, who was booked.

"To be fair, I know a lot of the lads at Bolton," Power added.

"While we're on the pitch, we're not mates, but there's some good lads over there.