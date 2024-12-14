Ian Evatt bemoaned the 'continuing theme' of Bolton Wanderers underperforming in the derby against a Wigan Athletic side that 'always seem to find their best football against us'.

All the form guides pointed to Bolton ending their 10-year wait for a victory against Latics at the Toughsheet Stadium.

But a goal in either half from Dale Taylor and Thelo Aasgaard gave Latics a third away win on the bounce in this fixture for the first time.

Ian Evatt was left to assess another derby defeat at the hands of Latics

If anything, the scoreline was hugely flattering to a Bolton side that was booed off at half-time by their own supporters - most of whom had left before the final whistle.

"There's 41-42 games a season where I'm pretty confident in what we're going to produce," assessed Evatt.

"But there's four or five games where we look frightened, we look timid, we look just a shade of what we normally are. And those tend to be against our local rivals, and some of the big teams in the division, for whatever reason.

"It's not a coincidence, it's a continuing theme. Regardless of how many times we discuss it, it seems to follow us around.

"The first half in particular was as bad as I've seen us for a long, long time. The second half was better, but that's nothing, that's irrelevant if you don't take the moments that come your way."

It was the latest in a long line of below-par displays in 'big' games, which Evatt - who was subjected to chants of 'you're getting sacked in the morning' from fans of both sides - is well aware of.

"We've discussed it at length, and we all know exactly how it's going to be and what we have to do," he said. "The players have the right answers and solutions in the lead-up but, when it comes to the heat of battle, we seem to freeze in these games.

"They've clearly got it over at the moment, for whatever reason, but all I can focus on is the team...and in that first half, the team wasn't anything like it can be. For me, the only way that can be is psychological...it can't be anything else.

"We've opened up old wounds again today, and that was always going to be the case. And we have to find a way of stopping this...stopping this theme that's following us around."

He continued: "I said in the week, it doesn't matter how Wigan have been playing, or the results they've had, they always seem to find their best football against us.

"In the first half, I thought they were excellent...how much of that was them being excellent or us being very poor, I don't know. In the second half, we were better, but the one real chance they had, they scored from...and that's football."

Evatt was then asked about the 'long-term issue' his team appears to have against Latics - which provoked a somewhat leftfield response.

"You might want to beat Wigan, but what if you don't win every other game in the season," he added. "I know this game carries more credit and more credibility than the rest, but we win more games than we lose.

"What would you prefer...to not go to Wembley in back-to-back years, to not be in the play-offs, to not be sniffing around the top of the table...but to beat Wigan every year? I wouldn't want to trade all that...I want to get this club to where I believe it should be.

"You ask them...you ask their fans whether they'd swap with us? Would they rather be where we are, and lose? They'd probably say 'no, we'd rather be 18th or 19th and beat Bolton’. I don't have that attitude...I have the attitude of wanting to get promoted out of this division.

"If we beat Wigan along the way, then great, we'd all love to do that. But you have to win other games as well, and we have managed to do that consistently."

Evatt also dismissed as 'crazy' a question about whether he felt he had taken Bolon as far as he could.

"That's an easy question to ask on the back of that," he said. "But you're talking about someone who's won more than 50 per cent of their games here, more than anybody else...someone who's picked up 26 points from the last 13 matches.

"I find that question baffling to be honest...but this pile-on from the fans - and it is a pile-on - is in my view disrespectful. To think that I'm not the man to take this club forward, after everything I've given this club, is crazy."