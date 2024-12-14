Wigan Athletic chief reacts to 'best ever' win over Bolton Wanderers

Shaun Maloney says Wigan Athletic were rewarded for 'going for' Bolton Wanderers as they continued their derby dominance at the Toughsheet Stadium.

A goal in either half from Dale Taylor and Thelo Aasgaard gave Latics a two-goal victory, in a fixture in which they haven't tasted defeat for a decade.

Indeed, the scoreline hugely flattered the home side, with Latics creating several other chances which they were unable to take.

The Latics players celebrate in front of a packed away end

At the other end, Sam Tickle was a virtual spectator.

"We've played them three times now since I've been manager, and they're just brilliant games," gushed the Latics boss. "Bolton are a very strong side, they're going to try to play through you if you let them, and you have to be ready for that.

"I don't know what this fixture does for us, but it was just another amazing performance in so many different ways. You saw the very best of us today."

It was the perfect way to kick-off the festive period, and end a run of three defeats on the spin, which had seen them drop to within a point of the League One relegation zone.

"This is football...we had three wins in a week, and then three defeats in a week," assessed Maloney. "You've got both ends of the scale...where we're a fantastic team one week, and the next it's the complete opposite.

"This is where, as a manager, you need to be as stable as you can. We had a big decision to make...whether we would go after Bolton, like we did here last season, or do we give them the ball and try to hurt them on the counter, as we did in the home game.

"We decided to go for them, and the players all bought into it. I don't really see this team as being able to play another way. I said before the game that this would be the biggest and proudest victory I've had since I've been here, and I meant what I said...it was by far the best."

Latics came flying out of the traps and Taylor could have had a hat-trick inside 20 minutes, the on-loan Nottingham Forest man being agonisingly unable to get on the end of Toby Sibbick's cross before heading wide from Silko Thomas' superb delivery.

Thankfully, in between the two misses, Taylor cut in from the right, and slotted home into the near corner with his left foot.

Steven Sessegnon saw another effort blocked, before Bolton goalkeeper Nathan Baxter made a brilliant save to keep out a header from Aasgaard.

Baba Adeeko looked certain to force home the rebound, but he couldn't get a decisive touch.

The only criticism at the break was that Latics weren't already out of sight, and Bolton threatened in the opening minute of the second period. However, Jordi Osei-Tutu's shot was right at Sam Tickle.

Osei-Tutu then teed up Szabolcs Schon, who had an air kick, but Latics weathered the storm and Sibbick and Aasgaard came close at the other end.

And the game was over when, after a Matt Smith shot had been blocked by Aasgaard, the Norwegian King made amends midway through the second half when he took delivery of a cross from substitute James Carragher to finish clinically into the bottom corner.