The Republic of Ireland international has been instrumental in struggling Dundee United's recent revival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Jim Goodwin admits he'd love to keep hold of McGrath beyond the end of his season-long loan.

Jamie McGrath in action for the Republic of Ireland earlier this season

However, the 26-year-old's form has not gone unnoticed, with Hibernian and League One outfit Fleetwood also believed to be monitoring the situation.

And the door also remains open for a return to Wigan, with boss Shaun Maloney understood to be a fan of the player who joined Latics from St Mirren in January last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made only four appearances during the second half of the campaign however – including only one league start.

“There will be a number of teams in Scotland who will be interested in Jamie," Goodwin told the Daily Record.

"I know it hasn’t worked out the way he would have liked at Wigan.

"But I do think there will be a number of teams down there taking notice of what he is doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have worked closely for a couple of years at St Mirren and since coming in here, that relationship is a good one.

"We work well together and wherever I end up in the summer or what opportunities I get in the summer then I would want to be one of those managers in the mix to try and make Jamie a permanent signing."