Wigan Athletic club captain steps in to grant last wish to long-time supporter

Lifelong Latics fan Peter Sutton, 83, was diagnosed earlier this week with terminal cancer.

His son-in-law, Colin Hyde, took to social media on Tuesday night to appeal to supporters to mark Monday's visit of Rotherham - which will be Peter's 'last game' - with a minute's applause.

Jamie Jones has stepped in to ensure Peter Sutton's last match watching Latics will be memorable

"I am planning to take him to his last game against Rotherham, which will be his last game," wrote Colin.

"He has been a lifelong supporter of Wigan from the days in the lower leagues.

"It would be great if a round of applause could be set up for the 83rd minute as a tribute to his support.”

Colin later provided a wonderful update to the story, which has already made its way into the Latics dressing room.

"Upon posting this, received a message from Jamie Jones' wife saying: 'Jamie would like to give Peter his gloves after the game and he is going to try to sort a signed shirt for him to also give him after the game'," his message read.

Speaking to Wigan Today on Wednesday morning, Colin added: “The family are very pleased and grateful with the support from the club and supporters they have received.

“Peter has been watching the club from Springfield Park days and the highs of the Premier League.

"And has a photo of that winning goal in the FA Cup final in pride of place.