Boxing superstar joins up with Wigan Athletic!

The Latics squad have jetted out to the Nevada party hotspot to celebrate winning the League One title at the weekend.

It's become a regular rite of passage, with the previous third-tier title-winning squads of 2018 and 2016 also making the trip.

Jack Whatmough, Charlie Wyke, James McClean, Tom Naylor and Max Power with boxing hero Marcos Maidana (Pic: Max Power twitter)

And the lads have already made their presence felt, with Jack Whatmough, Charlie Wyke, James McClean, Tom Naylor and Max Power being pictured with boxing hero Marcos Maidana in one of the luxurious casinos.

The Argentine fighter was a world champion at both super lightweight and welterweight between 2011 and 2014.

He twice took Floyd Mayweather - arguably the greatest pugilist of all time - the distance only to lose on points.

"With the champ Maidan HIZ HIZ," tweeted Power.

Maidana is not the first superstar the Latics players have rubbed shoulders with.