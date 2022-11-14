That's the message from caretaker boss Rob Kelly, who admits - both on and off the field - it's a great chance for a reset.

"These players are desperate for a break," he said.



"Let's keep things in perspective, we live in a world where, let's be honest, there are other things going on.

"But this is our bubble, this is our world, and the Championship has always been one long slog.

"And to be able to sign off with three points, that was so important, we're all going away feeling better about ourselves and the position we're in."

Latics go into the break with momentum after Saturday's 2-1 victory over Blackpool, who they leapfrogged in the table.

Both goals came from right-wing deliveries - as did both goals at Swansea the previous weekend - and Kelly says it's no coincidence.

"We have unbelievable delivery from set-plays, and we have had all season," he added.

"I'm not saying James has tried to score, but the idea is to put it into an area where, if no-one touches it, you might have a chance.

"And here's another example of the players wanting to get better, because we do that every week.

"You're talking about two experienced players, not kids, who have hundreds of games under their respective belts.

"They'll come to me on a Thursday, or maybe on a Tuesday if we've not got a game, and ask whether they can do an extra half an hour on set-pieces.

"They're out there practicing after hours, trying to be better, because they want to do whatever they can.

"And that's the environment Leam created, the culture he put in place, where everyone wants to be better to help the group."

Latics sign off for the break with 23 points on the board from their 21 matches played.

They remain in the bottom three only on goal difference.