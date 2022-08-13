Bristol City manager bemoans two 'key decision' blunders in Wigan Athletic draw

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading scorer Andi Weimann had given the Robins had the perfect start at the DW Stadium, opening the scoring inside six minutes.

City were then claiming a penalty after Jason Kerr collided with Tommy Conway in the box, only for referee John Busby to wave play on.

Josh Magennis in action against Bristol City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics dodged an even bigger bullet when Joe Bennett appeared to lash out at ex-Latics midfielder Joe Williams on the deck, with Busby choosing to brandish only yellow.

And Latics took full advantage by levelling through Will Keane midway through the second half, with a goal their performance undoubtedly merited.

"We've been in a winning position again - as we have in every game this season - and we had chances to win it," said Pearson.

"It's frustrating, and even after they equalised, we created another golden opportunity that we couldn't take.

"And although they put us under a lot of pressure, it wasn't exactly hearts in mouths stuff.

"Generally we managed to deal with their threat, which was direct and physical at times.

"Fair play to them, they are a decent side and they play their way. But it's an overall feeling of frustration at the end."

On the two first-half flashpoints, Pearson added: "Look, there were two really key moments in the game, both in the first half, which I'm not going to get drawn on.

"We should be talking about the quality of football on both sides, and not decision making.

"Apparently the referee has said the yellow card was given for petulance rather than aggression.

"Make of that what you will, but I don't really understand that.

"You're asking the wrong person really...I can't justify the decisions made by others.

"And this is why we need greater transparency and greater accountability.