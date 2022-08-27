Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on gaining Wigan Athletic redemption!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Shinnie in action against Burnley

The Clarets flew out of the blocks at the DW and we were two goals to the good inside 27 minutes through Jay Rodriguez and Josh Brownhill.

But Latics then found their way into the game, equalising through a Will Keane penalty – after Callum Lang was felled in the box by goalkeeper Arajenet Muric - just before half-time, and having some decent opportunities either side of the break to do even more damage.

Burnley were handed a rather fortuitous lead when a clearly offside Nathan Tella made it 3-1, before adding two more goals in the last five minutes through Brownhill and Samuel Bastien to make it 5-1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kompany, though, acknowledged his side had to dig in during Latics' spell on top.

"We were under the cosh for 10-15 minutes in the first half and it allows me to show the players: 'look what happens when we don't get involved in anyone's else game'," he said.

"Our game is always going to be aggressive and coming round for second balls, we don't want to get done by anyone in this league on that.

"But we can't turn it into a game like that when we have the ball.

"The first half went as we thought it could go until the point it didn't anymore, and then the second half we did what we should do when the game changes.

"That is a real lesson to show them."

On Latics, he added: "They are a good team, they are going to have a go and they did exactly that.

"We need to focus on ourselves and what we can do when teams can have a go.

"It's not like in the second half, Wigan stopped having a go.

"We just stayed calm and played forward when the time was right and forced them out.

"And when they came out in numbers we were on the other side of them with a lot of bodies.

"In the first half, that was not happening, we were involved in a game that we were not going to win in that way.

"Every team has strengths and weaknesses, and the moment you flip something around you expose yourself, which is what we did for 10 minutes in the first half."

Kompany was also asked how nice it was to finally get a win against Latics, who knocked his Manchester City side out of the FA Cup in both 2014 and 2018, after beating them in the 2013 final, when he was skipper.

"I keep saying, my history with Wigan depends on if I was playing or not!" he laughed.

"When I played, usually it was all right, apart from once (the final)…

"When I was on the bench, watching the two other games, that's when it went wrong..."