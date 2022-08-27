Wigan Athletic skipper injury blow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Zimbabwe international defender required lengthy treatment after going down in the second half against his former club.

Despite a stretcher being sent on for him, Darikwa was determined to make his own way off the field, with his left arm in a makeshift sling.

Tendayi Darikwa in action against Burnley

And his manager is keeping his fingers crossed it’s not as bad an outcome as it could be.

"Obviously it didn't look good, it looks like he's dislocated his shoulder,” said Richardson.

"Knowing Tendayi, he'll do everything he can to make sure he's fit and available as quickly as possible.

"At the moment, though, it's too early to diagnose what the problem is and how long he'll be out.”