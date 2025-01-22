Burton Albion boss reveals secret behind Wigan Athletic shock win...Wigan Warriors
The Brewers overturned the form book to pull off a shock 2-1 victory at the Brick Community Stadium, to move off the foot of the League One table.
And Bowyer - who took charge at Burton last month - lifted the lid on how the win came about.
"We spoke before the game about coming here...and I know this is the home of Wigan Athletic, but it's also the home of Wigan Warriors," he said.
"And that got mentioned in the team meeting, because I'm a big rugby league fan, and Wigan Warriors is my team.
"The name 'Warriors'...we asked our players to come here and be warriors...to stand up and enjoy that physical battle, which is exactly what you see when you watch Wigan Warriors.
"On top of that, you just want them to show that little bit of quality, and I thought we did that as well."
Latics went ahead on 32 minutes through Thelo Aasgaard, only for Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to level the scores two minutes later.
Rumarn Burrell scored what proved to be the winner just before the hour mark, with Dale Taylor hitting the Burton post in the final quarter.
"It feels really good, and we've told that to the players in the dressing room...just absorb that feeling we've got now," added Bowyer.
"I was buzzing for the away support tonight...it's obviously not a nice night to travel up, but for them to make that effort...we're all fully appreciative of their efforts.
"Right from the start, I thought our game plan worked well...and the only time it didn't work well, we got punished for it.
"Their lad (Aasgaard) is in fantastic form, we identified that before the game...but the response was really good. The equaliser gave everyone a sense of belief, and I thought we had another couple of great opportunities, which we might have done better with.
"It's a great win for us, and this has to be the launchpad for us now. Let's enjoy this one, and we should do, with the efforts we gave...but we can't get too excited, and give each other lovebites and pats on the back."
