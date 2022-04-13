Burton anger at 'vile racist abuse' after Wigan Athletic clash

The player in question has been contacted and offered the club’s 'wholehearted support'.

Burton also confirmed the individual 'appears to have no clear connection to either club featuring in last night’s game'.

Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium

The statement read: "A string of abusive comments appeared on one of the club’s official social media platforms after the game, left by a user under a post

containing a single image of the player in question.

"The club immediately took steps to report the abusive comments to Instagram and restrict and block the account in question, while reporting the incident to Staffordshire Police, the EFL, Kick It Out and other relevant parties.

"Burton Albion has a zero tolerance policy for any form of discriminatory abuse, online or offline, and condemns any such abuse in all its forms.

"Discriminatory abuse, comments and attitudes have no place at our club, in football or society in general and we will not hesitate to take the strongest possible action where such abuse is found.

"We also wish to note that the user in question appears to have no clear connection to either club featuring in last night’s game.

"Burton Albion is proud to support the EFL’s Together Against Discrimination campaign - and you can read more about our anti-discrimination policy here.

The club will be making no further comment at this time."