'Buzzing' James Carragher hopes he's given Wigan Athletic boss a real problem
The 22-year-old was brought into the starting line-up by boss Shaun Maloney in the centre of defence alongside skipper Jason Kerr, with Will Aimson dropping to the bench.
And the Academy product - son of Liverpool legend Jamie - more than justified his selection by meeting Joseph Hungbo's cross with only six minutes gone, to set Latics on their way to a 2-0 victory that exorcised the demons of the midweek home defeat to Burton Albion.
Jonny Smith added number two in the final, before Thelo Aasgaard rattled the Rovers bar.
But the story of the day was undoubtedly Carragher, whose all-round contribution was worthy of the man-of-the-match award.
"I'm absolutely buzzing," he said. "I haven't seen the goal back, but it felt like it was quite far out for a header.
"So I wasn't really thinking about scoring, I was just focusing on getting a good contact on it, and guiding it towards the goal.
"The ball in was great, it had so much pace on it...all I had to do was guide it towards the goal. When I went in, I was absolutely buzzing, and I think that showed with my celebration!
"Coming back into the team, and giving the team an early goal, it was great. But overall I think it was just a really good performance from everyone.
"We all know Tuesday night wasn't our best night, and hopefully we can make this place a fortress for the rest of the season."
Carragher also hopes his contribution has given his manager food for thought regarding future team selection.
"It was a little bit of a surprise (to be named in the team), yeah," he added. "But I think I'd done myself no harm against Stevenage when Jase was away.
"Tuesday wasn't our night for a number of reasons...the whole team wasn't that good. But you know what, you always prepare as though you're going to be playing.
"I think Will and Jase have been brilliant during the first half of the season. But from a selfish point of view, I want to be playing, and hopefully I'll be able to keep my place in the side."
