Callum Lang assesses Wigan Athletic's vital victory at Wycombe Wanderers

After struggling to get going in the first period at Adams Park, Latics levelled on 70 minutes through Tom Naylor, before a quickfire brace from Lang secured a precious three points.

And the Academy graduate - who now has 15 goals for the campaign - wants Latics to hold their levels from the second period for Saturday's tough visits of Sunderland.

“The second-half was completely different to the first,” he said.

Callum Lang wheels away in delight after scoring his second and Latics' third goal

“In the first-half, they showed they’re a team that can frustrate you with the way they play.

"They’re a hard-working team and we knew it would be tough.

“The second half was more us - we moved the ball quicker, got bodies in the box, kept the ball more and punished them.

“It’s something we’re trying to work on; when we’ve got the ball in and around the opposition’s box, keeping it in there and keeping pressure on teams.

“We probably didn’t get our rewards for a few chances we made in the first-half but we punished them in the second.

"Nayls got us off the mark and that was important for us. From the first goal, I thought we were relentless throughout.

“We are a hard-working side; if you look at games throughout the season, as a group we’d like to get more goals and punish teams earlier on.

"But it’s a tough league and I think sometimes that’s just how it pans out.”

All three of Latics' goals came in front of the bouncing away end, with 632 supporters making the long trip to make their presence felt.

“We are all enjoying the away days," admitted Lang. “If you look at our away form, it’s been impressive, and that is something we want to carry on throughout the season.

“We are going in the right direction, it was nice to get goals in front of the away end, it’s a feeling you can’t beat really.

“Being a fan myself, you know that when someone scores in front of the away end and celebrates with you it gives you goosebumps.

"So to have that feeling as a player I can’t describe it. I just want to keep enjoying it.

“The first one like that was Plymouth and I have only just forgotten about that now I have this one!”