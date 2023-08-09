Callum Lang cites Wigan Athletic's 'lessons learned' ahead of Northampton Town opener

Latics fell at the first hurdle of the first domestic cup competition of the season at the Racecourse, losing 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Despite dominating the ball, the visitors couldn't break down the League Two new-boys, with Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard missing from the spot in the shoot-out.

Callum Lang applauds the travelling Latics fans with Charlie Hughes

While disappointed with the result, Lang - who made a late appearance off the bench - feels the squad can use it to their advantage.

"Games like Wrexham, playing against well organised sides, are frustrating, but we're going to get that in the league as well," he said.

"It's one we need to learn from, we'll watch it back, I'm sure the gaffer will take us through all the clips, and we need to learn from it.

"We didn’t move the ball quick enough. We had the right ideas but it was sloppy at times.

"They were organised, and when you get a team as organised as that, you need to move the ball quickly, and know what you're going to do before the ball comes to you.

“We should’ve been more direct, but it’s a learning curve, and we’ll all learn from it in the changing room.

"It’s a young squad and sometimes you need stuff like that so we can push on.

“We need to put it past us now and move onto the weekend."

More than 1,000 Wiganers made the trip to North Wales in a sell-out crowd of almost 10,000.

But the Sky cameras got the Hollywood ending they were after to spark scenes of jubilation in the home ends.

“Once you get to penalties, it’s anyone’s game, and stuff like that happens," acknowledged Lang.

"It’s disappointing to go out of the cup because we wanted to give something back to the fans when they’ve travelled like they have.

“They probably don’t realise how much we appreciate their support.

“I’m sure it’ll be a great atmosphere on Saturday, we're excited to be back at home, and it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“We want to start this campaign with a win at home and that’s what we will try and do.”

Lang dropping to the bench was one of four changes made by manager Shaun Maloney, with youngsters Baba Adeeko and Chris Sze, and loan arrivals Kell Watts and James Balagizi, handed first starts of the campaign.

"There's a lot of young lads pushing for a place in the team, a few new signings who want to show what they can do," added Lang.

"They've just got to keep pushing in training, and in games like this, to give the manager a decision to make.

"After a good win at Derby, it is tough for players to break into the side.