Maloney admits Wigan Athletic 'just weren't good enough with the ball' after crashing out of cup at Wrexham

Despite dominating possession, Latics couldn't quite prise open a determined Wrexham rearguard.

And when Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard missed from the spot in the shoot-out, Latics saw their Wembley hopes fall at the first hurdle.

Shaun Maloney was a disappointed man after his Latics side bowed out of the Carabao Cup at Wrexham

"It was a very frustrating watch," acknowledged the Latics boss, who had seen his side deservedly beat League One promotion favourites Derby only three days before.

"We just weren't good enough with the ball really.

"We had a lot of possession of the ball, but we just didn't create enough with it.

"Our levels - both with the ball and without the ball - were definitely down from Saturday.

"And that's why we were just unable to win the game in 90 minutes.

"It's sort of a test for us...you don't really take any positives from a defeat like this.

"It's just more of a lesson for us, what we can learn, and what we can do better next time.

"When we play games like this again, when we have that amount of possession, we have to be loads more aggressive than what we were here."

Maloney made four changes to his starting XI, handing first starts of the campaign to Baba Adeeko, Kell Watts, James Balagizi and Chris Sze.

"I was happy with all of them, Baba especially did really well," assessed the Scot.

"They all did well, I just think it became harder and harder, especially in the second half, when we were struggling to find space.

"Wrexham were well organised, but we probably needed a bit more in the forward areas, more aggression when we get the one-v-ones, and we have to run better without the ball.

"But I can't be too critical, because they were that good on Saturday.

"We just need to understand that when the players aren't quite at the level they can be, we won't win games.