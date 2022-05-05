Callum Lang: No party like a Wigan Athletic party!

Latics' League One title triumph at the weekend was followed by joyous scenes of the players out and about in King Street, celebrating their success with the fans.

The following day, thousands of Wiganers turned out for the 'Party in the Park' in Mesnes Park, with the players again totally accessible.

Callum Lang at the 'Party in the Park'

It was a similar story when Latics previously tasted League One glory in 2018, with Max Power making it a hat-trick, having been involved in the 2016 week long party.

For Academy graduate Lang - who's always enjoyed a special relationship with the fans - it was a privilege to be part of.

"It was the first time I've been out in Wigan, and it was nice!" he laughed.

"We had a great night with the fans and it was great to celebrate with them after such a long season.

"It's just nice to be able to do it - maybe more teams should get out in their own town and city centres and celebrate with the fans.

"It seems to be a bit of a tradition here, and hopefully it won't be the last time we'll be doing it."

It's been a whistle-stop week for the players, who were at the DW Stadium on Tuesday to pose for their official champions photo on the pitch before jetting out

to the bright lights of Las Vegas for some more fun.

"We're all enjoying our time off now, we'll have a massive celebration over the next week," added Lang.

"There'll also be chill time with the family, and time to recharge a few batteries.