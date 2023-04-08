Callum Lang on a Wigan Athletic campaign that's 'never really got going'

The Academy product was singled out for praise by boss Shaun Maloney for his performance in Good Friday's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

However, Lang believes - individually and collectively - standards have been 'nowhere near' good enough for far too much of the season.

Callum Lang has endured a frustrating season, by his own admission

"Obviously it's been a frustrating season, we're nowhere near where we wanted to be," he said.

"There's a lot of things we need to learn from - individually and collectively.

"On a personal note, I started off with an injury, and I've never really been able to get going.

"I've just got to try to put that to one side and stay as positive as I can."

Latics may have to win five or their last six fixtures to give themselves a chance of avoiding an immediate return to League One.

"Yes, but it's probably been going that way for a while now," acknowledged Lang.

"We know what we need to do, and the only thing we can do is crack on and give it a go.

"You just want to get into the next game as quickly as possible, to try to make things right.

"If we can do our job, hopefully we can drag a few more teams into it, but it starts with ourselves.

"Sheffield United away was already going to be a tough game, but the fans travelled in their numbers again and backed us as they always do.

"For them to stay to the end and clap us off the field after another defeat, that means a lot, and we appreciate it."

Lang has yet to experience a ‘normal’ campaign with Latics, who have either been fighting at the top of the league in each year he’s been here.

"Being here myself in the admin season, we managed to knuckle down and stay in the division,” he added.