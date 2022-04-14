Callum Lang reflects on massive Wigan Athletic turnaround

It's only 15 months since Lang was being recalled midway through a season-long loan at Motherwell to help Latics' survival bid.

Nine goals in the run-in helped Latics pull off the greatest of great escapes.

And his weekend brace at Lincoln makes it 17 this term - with six matches still to go.

This time, the seasonal target is promotion back to the Championship.

And Lang - Latics' longest-serving player - is the first to admit things could not have turned out much better.

"When I came back here midway through last season from Motherwell, I had no idea the turnaround would be this quick," he said.

"It's been crazy the way things have worked out.

"But as a team and a club we've worked so hard, right from the first day of pre-season training.

"It's all about the final push now, and making sure it was all worth it.

"We're getting close to the end of the season, and obviously we want to end it on a successful note.

"But there's still a lot to do, and a long way to go.

"It's still very tight at the top and there's a lot of points still to play for.

"We've just got to keep doing what we've been doing and make sure we stay where we are in the league."

Lang made no secret of his disappointment at falling one short of his 10-goal target in Latics colours last term.

Now, with a full season to aim at, he's aiming for double that figure.

"That's 17 now, and it's been a very good season for me on the whole," acknowledged Lang, who's formed a deadly strike force with Will Keane and Josh Magennis in recent weeks.

"Obviously it would be great for me to get to 20, especially if me getting there means the team's scoring goals and winning games.

"Keano's having a great season as well, and long may that continue.

"And it does take a lot of pressure off yourself, when there's a couple of others up there like Keano and Josh.