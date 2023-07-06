Wigan Athletic stalwart tipped to take on 'even bigger responsibility' next term

The Irishman has been a revelation since returning to the DW two summers ago after six years away with West Brom and Stoke.

After being named in the League One team of the season in 2021/22, he swept the boards last term at the club's player of the year awards.

James McClean

With last year's captain and vice-captain - Tendayi Darikwa and Max Power - having moved on, Latics are desperately looking for leaders for the new era.

And Maloney believes McClean's recent reaching of 100 caps for his country underlines the impact he can continue to make at club level.

"His family should be incredibly proud of what he's done," said the Latics boss, who was a team-mate of McClean’s at the DW between 2013-15.

"That's a really difficult achievement, to play international football over that length of time.

"There's a lot of sacrifice involved, but at the same time - and from my own experience - it's not a sacrifice, because you love playing for your country, and I know how patriotic James is.

"James was one of our captains last year, and I see him having an even bigger responsibility this coming year."

Despite being the oldest member of the Latics squad last term, McClean was in the top end of the fitness stats throughout.