Shaun Maloney has confirmed there will be a leadership role for Callum McManaman at Wigan Athletic this season.

The 33-year-old will miss the start of the season after suffering a heavy knock during the friendly at Chorley last month.

But Maloney feels his influence will be felt just as much off the field as on it - in a new-look Latics squad.

Only Charlie Hughes remains from year's leadership team, with James McClean, Callum Lang, Josh Magennis, Charlie Wyke and Sean Clare all having departed over the last 12 months.

Jason Kerr - who missed the first half of last term with injury - is expected to have a great influence this season, along with Steven Sessegnon.But Maloney says McManaman in particular is someone who deserves the chance to step up to the leadership group.

"Cal Mac will be in there," said the Latics boss. "And I'd love to have him starting a match this season with the armband.

"Jason's been a real stand-out leader for us, along with Charlie, he'll be in there, and you also have Sess (Steven Sessegnon).

"We'll maybe have one or two more, I'll talk to the group this week about who they'll be."