Wigan Athletic unveil squad numbers ahead of 2024-25 campaign

By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th Aug 2024, 21:27 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 21:32 BST
Wigan Athletic have released their squad numbers for the 2024-25 campaign.

Baba Adeeko's progress over the last 12 months has seen him jump from 26 to 16, with Chris Sze also swapping No.22 for No.14.

Young goalkeeper Tom Watson, who has been promoted to the first-team squad following the departure of Ben Amos, takes No.12.

Liverpool loan duo Calvin Ramsay and Luke Chambers take No.2 and No.3 respectively, with fellow summer signings Will Aimson (4), Dion Rankine (7), Joe Hugill (9), Michael Olakigbe (11), Toby Sibbick (17), Andy Lonergan (22), Silko Thomas (29), Tyrese Francois (35) also handed new numbers.

Squad numbers: 1 Sam Tickle, 2 Calvin Ramsay, 3 Luke Chambers, 4 Will Aimson, 5 Steven Sessegnon, 6 Charlie Hughes, 7 Dion Rankine, 8 Matt Smith, 9 Joe Hugill, 10 Thelo Aasgaard, 11 Michael Olakigbe, 12 Tom Watson, 14 Chris Sze, 15 Jason Kerr, 16 Baba Adeeko, 17 Toby Sibbick, 18 Jonny Smith, 19 Luke Robinson, 20 Callum McManaman, 21 Scott Smith, 22 Andy Lonergan, 23 James Carragher, 24 Harry McHugh, 25 Josh Stones, 26 Joe Adams, 27 Kai Payne, 29 Silko Thomas, 30 Jack Reilly, 35 Tyrese Francois, 40 Matt Corran.

