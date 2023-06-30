Callum McManaman has 'unfinished business' as he prepares for THIRD spell at Wigan Athletic

The 32-year-old has been training with Latics since early in the year, building up his fitness under the watchful eye of former team-mate Shaun Maloney.

And his efforts at Christopher Park have paid off, with McManaman - Latics' man of the match in the 2013 FA Cup final - securing a one-year contract.

Callum McManaman is back with Latics...AGAIN!

“It feels incredible to be back at Wigan Athletic," he said.

"I was really grateful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity to train with the club and get my career back on track after a difficult 12 months.

"I feel like it’s one of my proudest achievements to earn this contract, as I’ve put in a lot of work behind the scenes, because I’ve really wanted this opportunity to come back on merit.

“I still have a lot to offer, and I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business with how my last spell here ended.

“I am proud of what I have achieved with Wigan Athletic, but that is in the past now, and it’s time to create new memories.

"I’m going to give my all for this fantastic football club and I already cannot wait to play in front of the fans again.”

McManaman's career never hit the heights he had previously after leaving Latics for West Brom in January 2015.

Short spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland followed, before a year back at the DW Stadium under Paul Cook in the 2018/19 campaign.

He then spent another season under Graeme Jones at Luton, before moving to Australia in 2020 for a new adventure at Melbourne Victoria.

McManaman returned to the UK with Tranmere in 2021, but was without a club last term when he teamed back up with Maloney and Latics.

While playing for the Under-21s, he helped Stephen Crainey's side reach the final of the Central League Cup, putting in a man-of-the-match performance in the penalty shoot-out defeat to Blackpool.

“I’m really happy that Callum has decided to stay with us because he’s earned the right to have this opportunity.

“When Callum first came here in February, I knew he had a tough time and I really wanted to give him an opportunity to get back to a level which we have all seen before," said Maloney.

"I have to say that the improvement, dedication and desire to be here since February is the reason why he has earned this contract.

“Stephen Crainey did a brilliant job to get him up to the speed required to train with the first team, and after eight weeks, he started to have a big impact in first-team training.

"At that moment I realised if he continued to improve his physical levels, we had to keep him for the season.”

